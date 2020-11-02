1/1
Winnie Lee (Ball) Carlson
1930 - 2020
Winnie Lee (Ball) Carlson
Ankeny - Winnie Lee (Ball) Carlson passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
Winnie Lee was born January 15, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana to WR (Ted) and Freda Ball. The family moved to Webb, Iowa while she was still a baby. Later in her childhood, they moved to Laurens, Iowa where she graduated from high school in 1946. She attended UNI (ISTC). She graduated with a teaching certificate and began teaching in Albert City, Iowa where she met William (Bill) Carlson.
Winnie Lee and Bill were married January 29, 1950. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in January, 2020.
Winnie Lee taught school for over 30 years. The last 22 years of her career, she taught at Ames Middle School and Central Junior High in Ames. She was a pioneer in the field of Special Education. She loved her students and found joy and gratification with them.
During retirement, Winnie Lee used her sewing skills to make quilts for her children, grandchildren, and friends. She and Bill traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, and Australia. She loved to read and always had several books in hand.
She also loved spending time with her children, Dawn (Tim) Marsh, Deean Clancy, and Michael (Mary) Carlson. Her grandchildren include Anne, Ellen, Peter, Kelly, Michala, Will, and Jackson. Her great-grandchildren are Sloane, Martha, and Jack. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and her brother, William Ball.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Ames Public Library at 515 Douglas, Ames, Iowa 50010.
Online Condolence may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
