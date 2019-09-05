Funeral services for Addie Mae Light, age 85, of Oxford, will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 3:00 PM At Antioch Baptist Church Oxford. The Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:30 PM until service time at the church. Mrs. Light passed away on Wednesday at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children; Aaron Creed (Wanda), Anthony Creed (April), Sidina Shore (Rueben), Jimmy Light (Lisa), Marla Birchfield (Kim), 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Light was a resident of Oxford and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alton Creed, L.D. Light, infant son, Dennis Creed, step daughter, Charlotte Curry,great granddaughter, Angelyn Luckado, parents, John Brewster and Minnie Dora Birchfield. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 5, 2019