Addis Brown Lawler (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL
362014651
(256)-236-3441
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
View Map
Obituary
Addis Brown Lawler, 95, a long-time resident of Anniston, Ala., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Ashland Place Nursing Home, Mobile, Ala.
Mrs. Lawler was born May 6, 1924 and grew up in the Pinetucky community, Cleburne County, Ala.
Mrs. Lawler retired in 1985 from the Linen Thread Company in Blue Mountain and was a member, for many years, of Blue Mountain Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and, in later years, was referred to as a matriarch of the church.
She was predeceased by her husband James E. Lawler, her mother and father, Elmer Parrish and William Solomon Brown, her sisters, Mary Hepinstall, Maggie Conkle, Lillian Williams, Reba Cofield, Violet Morrow, Elwyn Thomas, Bobbie Jean Daniel and brother, James Paul Brown.
She is survived by John Laymon Lawler, daughter-in-law, Sugene and grandsons, John Parrish Lawler and wife Jennifer, and Philip Jennings Lawler and wife Clarkie, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral hour at Gray Brown Mortuary, 1329 Wilmer Avenue, Anniston, Ala.
Mrs. Lawler will be laid to rest in Pinetucky Cemetery, Cleburne County, Ala.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 15, 2019
