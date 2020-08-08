1/1
Agnes Maxine Johnson
- Graveside service for Agnes Maxine Johnson 80, will be Sunday, August 9, at 2 pm at the Edgemont Cemetery with De. Walter L. Solomon, Sr. officiating. Mrs. Johnson passed away on August 2, 2020. Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of Calhoun County Training School, Class of 1959. She also graduated from Wenonah Technical School in Birmingham. She retired from the United States Army Post Exchange at Fort McClellan. She was active in many organizations which include: Order of Eastern Star, Ideal Friends #118, Thomas A. Williams Elks Temple #1286, Clayton Pearson Golden Circle Assembly #202, The American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #312, former secretary of the Alabama Democratic Association, Calhoun County, the Calhoun County Training School Alumni Committee, and the Cheerful Givers Society #1 Alpine, Alabama . She served as a Deaconess at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband: Eddie H. Johnson: her son: John P. Johnson; granddaughter: Letia Johnson McIntosh; siblings: Sarah Cunningham, Willie L. Wilson; Jacqueline Brown, and Gerald Keith, other relatives and friends. Agnes was preceded in death her parents,Jay Anderson Parker and Mattie Wynn Parker, and sister Vivian Parker Douthit. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
