Services for Mrs. Agnes Rudolph, 95, formerly of Anniston, will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Eden Hills Cemtery with Rev. Charles Burton of the Mars Hill Baptist Church officiating. Public viewing will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 7, 2020 at Ervin Funeral Chapel from 4 - 7 pm. Agnes Smith Rudolph was born in Roanoke, AL to the late Walker and Lula Petillo Smith on April 15, 1925. Their union produced a large, loving, hardworking family. Agnes was the last surviving child of this union. She accepted Christ at an early age and her love of God carried and kept her through her life. On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Agnes peacefully went to her Eternal Heavenly Home to join Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, Council Rudolph, Sr., her parents, her siblings and other family members. In 1948, Agnes was joined in Holy Matrimony with her love Council Rudolph, Sr. In 1950, their son, Council Rudolph, Jr. was born into the happy family. Born with a nurturing spirit and a gift for style and order, Agnes provided for her family as a domestic worker and used those same natural skills as a homemaker in her own home. Known for her effortless love of fashion, her family and her contagious laugh, Agnes was loved and admired by many. In 1976, after a short illness, Council, Sr. went home to be with the Lord. This left a void in the family and in Agnes' heart, but the love between the once 3-person family continued to be strong as mother and son maneuvered the world together. Council, Jr. and Agnes were the loves of each other's lives. Council, Jr. affectionately, patiently, and loving took meticulous care of his mother during her failing health. On any given day, anyone could find Agnes searching a room for Council, Jr.'s face, which, after she'd found him, she'd happily exhale and smile. Agnes and Council, Jr.'s bond remained unconditional and unchanged by both time and distance, proving that there is nothing more precious and pure than the love between a mother and a son. Agnes was notorious for nurturing and caring for nieces, nephews, family members, neighbors and friends. Her niece Tammie Glass and nephew Robert Glass always had special places in her heart and home. She will be missed by so many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members in various cities. The birth of her grandchildren, Council, III and Ebonee, was an ecstatic time for her as she proudly doted on them at any given chance. She was also elated to be blessed with a bonus grandson, Octavious, who was one of her favorite people to have fun with. Agnes continued to shower all of them with her love, wisdom, and affection from birth to adulthood. God allowed Agnes to witness the birth of her only great grandchild Elle, who she affectionately nicknamed "Elmo". Up until the final months of her life, Agnes would perk up and smile widely whenever "Elmo" came to help take care of 'Great Gran'. It would bring her much joy to see Elle via FaceTime. Without coincidence, the nurturing spirit that had defined Agnes had now trickled down to her great granddaughter. Agnes will always be remembered because of her wonderful loving, caring and sharing spirit. She was happiest when she prepared delicious meals for family, neighbors, friends and her church family. She was a devoted member of Mars Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years. Agnes' legacy and beautiful memories will live forever in the heart of her only begotten son, Council, Jr. , daughter in law, Anne, Tampa, FL ; Step-daughter, Annie Mary Brown, her sisters, Jesse (Robert) Stephens, Velma (Arthur) Stephens and their children and grandchildren, Michigan; Grandchildren, Council, III "Tee" and Octavious Rudolph, Tampa, FL; Ebonee (Marvin) Thompson and Great-Granddaughter, Elle, Atlanta, GA. Special Niece Tammie Glass, Nephew Robert (Ditinna) Glass and their children and grandchildren, Anniston, AL. and a host of nieces and nephews who looked up to her as the matriarch of this family. She loved the Smith and Rudolph families beyond words. The delight of her life was The Smith Family Reunion, which she hosted numerous times in Anniston. She greeted and showed love to many special family members from Ohio, Florida, Michigan and other states. We will forever miss this great woman of God and her sweet and loving spirit. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We love you, Agnes Rudolph.

