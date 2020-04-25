Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodson Funeral Home 830 Noble St Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-9771 Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Goodson Funeral Home 830 Noble St Anniston , AL 36201 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Cemetery Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta S. Winsett, age 85, "affectionately known as Mu," went to be home with her heavenly father on the night of Wednesday April 22, 2020. Alberta was born on October 12, 1934 in Talladega County, Alabama and attended Calhoun County Training School. Alberta was a devoted mother of three children. Alberta worked 30 years at Tape Craft while caring for her parents and other family members until their deaths. After retirement from Tape Craft she continued her passion of working in her flower bed, visiting the sick, and making handmade quilts. She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she served faithfully. She enjoyed being a choir member until her health declined. She is survived by her children Ronald (Gwendolyn) Winsett; Shirley Graham and Denise (Lamar) McCain, and son in-love Franklin Graham. Sister: Sarah Headen, Cleveland, Ohio. Grandchildren: Shannon (Valerie) Williams, Ataska Winsett, Timothy (Shannon) McCain, Christopher McCain and Franklin J. (Alexis) Graham. Great Grandchildren: Madelyn, Zion, Aiden, Alexia, Nakia, Quentyn, Tristan, Amari, Audrey and many nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents John and Estella Strother and Dock and Susie Ball, granddaughter Ashley Winsett Mabery, grandson Joseph McCain, and six brothers and two sisters. We deeply appreciate Mu's personal caregivers Wanda Prickett and Carolyn Higgins along with her other healthcare workers. We are grateful for Amedisys Home Health & Hospice and the . Thank you all for your support during this difficult time. Visitation will be held at Goodson Funeral Home on Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 1-6pm. The graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Anniston, Al on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 1pm. Due to the COVID-19 precautions masks are required for both services. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 25, 2020

