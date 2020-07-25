Aletha Tuck

Aletha and I shared some good times together. She motivated me to love myself when I was a young lady. She was my cousin but we were friends, then we went our separate ways. I will always cherish the good times we had!
Angela Gulley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.