1/
Aletha Tuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aletha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Service for Aletha Tuck 65, will be announced by Anniston Funeral Service. She passed away on July 24, 2020 at Brookwood Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Aletha and I shared some good times together. She motivated me to love myself when I was a young lady. She was my cousin but we were friends, then we went our separate ways. I will always cherish the good times we had!
Angela Gulley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved