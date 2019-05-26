Alex Leon Merrell, 88, of Weaver passed away 5-21-2019 at RMC after a short illness.
Leon was born in St. Clair County 8-12-1930 to Sara Simmee and William Alex Merrell.
Leon Married the love of his life, Peggy Sue Hollis on 4-24-1952. They were blessed to share 60 years together.
Survived by: sister, Nancey Ann (Rolland) Gardner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his lovely wife Peggy; Parents, William Alex and Sara Simmee Merrell; sisters Ida Bell Gardner, Martha Sue Walker and Bertha Mae Ledlow.
Leon is dearly loved and missed so much already.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 26, 2019