The Anniston Star

Alex Leon Merrell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Leon Merrell.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alex Leon Merrell, 88, of Weaver passed away 5-21-2019 at RMC after a short illness.
Leon was born in St. Clair County 8-12-1930 to Sara Simmee and William Alex Merrell.
Leon Married the love of his life, Peggy Sue Hollis on 4-24-1952. They were blessed to share 60 years together.
Survived by: sister, Nancey Ann (Rolland) Gardner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his lovely wife Peggy; Parents, William Alex and Sara Simmee Merrell; sisters Ida Bell Gardner, Martha Sue Walker and Bertha Mae Ledlow.
Leon is dearly loved and missed so much already.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.