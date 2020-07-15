Mr. Alfred Huddleston, 89 of Anniston, passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Huddleston; son, Randy Huddleston (Dawn); daughter, Alice Huddleston (Jim Whitson); daughter in law, Becky Huddleston; grandchildren, Brooke Gallahar (Jordan), James Chauncey, Anna Chauncey, Cole Huddleston; great grandchildren, Lacie Johnston, Jackyln Gallahar; sisters, Janice Peveto, Joan Sullivan, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Huddleston is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alice Huddleston; son, Robert Huddleston; daughter, Teri Chauncey; sisters, Faye Keith, June Liuzza and a brother, Paul Huddleston. Mr. Huddleston was a man of impeccable integrity and honesty. He was a kind gentleman and one of the smartest men around. Mr. Huddleston served his country proudly in the United State Air Force for 21 years where he retired as Senior Master Sergeant. He severed in the Korean War. Being in the Air Force, he was able to travel extensively around the world serving his country. Mr. Huddleston retired from the Anniston Army Depot after many years of service. Mr. Huddleston was a loving and caring husband and father and loved his family deeply. His family was especially important to him. A private, family service will be held for Mr. Huddleston. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

