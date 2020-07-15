1/
Alfred Huddleston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Alfred Huddleston, 89 of Anniston, passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Huddleston; son, Randy Huddleston (Dawn); daughter, Alice Huddleston (Jim Whitson); daughter in law, Becky Huddleston; grandchildren, Brooke Gallahar (Jordan), James Chauncey, Anna Chauncey, Cole Huddleston; great grandchildren, Lacie Johnston, Jackyln Gallahar; sisters, Janice Peveto, Joan Sullivan, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Huddleston is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alice Huddleston; son, Robert Huddleston; daughter, Teri Chauncey; sisters, Faye Keith, June Liuzza and a brother, Paul Huddleston. Mr. Huddleston was a man of impeccable integrity and honesty. He was a kind gentleman and one of the smartest men around. Mr. Huddleston served his country proudly in the United State Air Force for 21 years where he retired as Senior Master Sergeant. He severed in the Korean War. Being in the Air Force, he was able to travel extensively around the world serving his country. Mr. Huddleston retired from the Anniston Army Depot after many years of service. Mr. Huddleston was a loving and caring husband and father and loved his family deeply. His family was especially important to him. A private, family service will be held for Mr. Huddleston. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Your family is in our prayers.
Tammie,Alan Epps
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved