Alfredrick D. "Fee" Henderson
Graveside service for Alfredrick D. Henderson "Fee" 48, will be Saturday, August 29, at 2:30 pm at Eden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Willie Lee, officiating. Mr. Henderson passed away on August 21, 2020. Mr. Henderson graduated for Anniston High School in the Class of 1991. He served in the US Navy. He was employed at N.E. Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his son: Jaylen Henderson; his mother: Juliette White; brother: Kenyon White; stepsister, Ushelor Lowery; special friend, Tammy; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe White, sister, Kimberly White, grandparents, Robert and Hazel Henderson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Eden Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
I'm really going to miss you Fred, Regional will never be the same without you. You always sat and talked to me and gave me encouraging words. You will be missed my friend
Lashea Foster
Friend
