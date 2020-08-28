Graveside service for Alfredrick D. Henderson "Fee" 48, will be Saturday, August 29, at 2:30 pm at Eden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Willie Lee, officiating. Mr. Henderson passed away on August 21, 2020. Mr. Henderson graduated for Anniston High School in the Class of 1991. He served in the US Navy. He was employed at N.E. Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his son: Jaylen Henderson; his mother: Juliette White; brother: Kenyon White; stepsister, Ushelor Lowery; special friend, Tammy; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe White, sister, Kimberly White, grandparents, Robert and Hazel Henderson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

