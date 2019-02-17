Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Bennett Miles, 89, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on February 14th, 2019 in Anniston, Alabama.

Alice was born on December 24, 1929, in Heflin, Alabama to Ellen Harper Bennett and James William Bennett. Alice attended Cleburne County High School where she was elected Homecoming Queen in 1947. Upon graduation, she attended Birmingham Southern College where she earned a bachelor's degree in music performance from Birmingham Southern Conservatory. Alice was active in the sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, and enjoyed intramural badminton. After graduating from the Conservatory, she used her talent as a piano teacher in Heflin until she married Buster Miles in 1954. Alice enjoyed ceramics, her church Sunday school classes and supporting the employees of Buster Miles Chevrolet and Ford. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her love for Christ and her passion for music and family defined her. She was a skilled musician and inspired many with her joyous interpretations of music. Alice will be remembered for her grace and cherished for her tender heart, and the kindness she showed to all.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Buster Miles, her sister, brothers and sisters-in-laws Jo and Nancy Bennett, Glen and Betty Bennett, Jane and Hop McMurray, Hugh Bennett, Roland Bennett, Bibb Bennett and Tyson Bennett.

Alice is survived by her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Matt and Pam Miles, Ellen and Paul Martin, Marc and Linda Miles, Hope and Michael Downey, Rhett and Nicole Martin, Mim and Lauren Miles, Madelin Miles, Shane Martin, Katie and Chris Osterlund, Alexis and John Curry, Emily and Stephen Chestnut, Lakyn Martin, Sela Bay Miles, Abbey Miles, Bennett Miles, Aidan Miles-Jamison, Ethan Miles-Jamison, Ethan Downey and Haden Downey, Wren Martin, Miles Martin, Warren Osterlund. Alice is also survived by her sisters-in-laws Jackie Bennett, BJ Bennett and Debbie Bennett along with dozens of precious nieces and nephews that she adored.

The family of Alice Bennett Miles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff of NHC Assisted Living, Amedisys Home Health, Anniston Medical Clinic & Dr. Michael Hanna, Arlie Brown, Laura Spears, Roxy Teague, Lori

Pallbearers will be Rhett Martin, Mim Miles, Shane Martin, Bennett Miles, Aidan Miles-Jamison, Ethan Miles-Jamison, Haden Downey, Ethan Downey, Frank Dupree.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am-11 am CT with funeral service to follow at 11 am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Dryden Funeral Home, 1467 Almon Street, Heflin, AL 35264.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heflin Baptist Church (155 Almon St. Heflin, AL 36264) or in memoriam to the church of your choice.

