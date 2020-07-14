Graveside service for Alice Faye Jackson Ruthledge will be Wednesday, July 15, at 10 am at the Elmwood Cemetery, 800 Dennison Ave. SW, Birmingham.

Mrs. Rutledge passed away on July 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

She graduate from Cobb Avenue High School Class of 1973 and also from Ayers Technical College. Member of the Bush Hills Church of Christ. She was employed with Vulcan Materials for 27 years.

Survivors include her husband: Harrison Rutledge, Jr. son: Kevin D. Rutledge; grandchildren: Justin Rutledge and RaeAnn Rutledge; siblings: Shirley Wysinger, General (Elise) Jackson; Stanley (Lei Lani) Jackson; Ronald (LaDonna) Jackson; Joyce Jackson, and Iola (Michael) Powell; sister in-laws: Amelia A. Rutledge, Harriet Hogue, Karen (Don) Green; aunts: Barbara Kirksey, Maude Bell, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo Sr. and Geneva Jackson, siblings, Cleo Jackson Jr., Bobby Gene Jackson, Walter Lee Jackson, and Ethel Ruth Powell.

