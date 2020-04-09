A graveside service for Mrs. Alice Faye Nickerson, 67, of Eastaboga, will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens in Oxford.
Mrs. Nickerson passed away on April 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, William Nickerson; children, Kelly Chastain (Chris), Charlie Birchfield (Aimee) and Chris Birchfield (Shelley); grandchildren, Shanda Gregory (Myles), Austin Chastain, Meagan Birchfield, Amber Birchfield, Haley Solee (Steven), Lindsey Birchfield; great grandchildren, Jarret Gregory and Roman Solee; brother, Anthony Smith; mother in law, Gloria Nickerson; sisters in law, Gloria Iorio, Jo-ann Nickerson, Pauline Nickerson, Susie Snow; brother in law, Harold Paul Nickerson, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Helen Smith; siblings, Orlis Smith, John Smith, James Smith, Charlie Smith, Barbara White, Charlotte Howell and her father in law, Harold Nickerson.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Birchfield, Chris Birchfield, Austin Chastain, and Chris Chastain.
Mrs. Nickerson was born in Anniston, Alabama and raised in the Blue Mountain area. She has spent the past 29 years living in Eastaboga with her loving husband, William.
Mrs. Nickerson was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Oxford for 20 years. She worked in medical records at Anniston Anesthesia for 15 years.
Mrs. Nickerson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 9, 2020