Alicia "Toni" Cook McPherson

Obituary
Alicia "Toni" Cook McPherson, of Anniston, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Etma Cook; and twin sister Barbara Gayle Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Magouirk (Ricky) and Lisa McPherson; sister, Ruby Jo Kirkpatrick (Joe); brothers, Steve Cook(Beth) and Chris Cook (Teresa); grandchildren, Bryan Magouirk (Pam), Adam Magourik, Jeremiah McPherson (Crystal), Chris Ferguson (Nikki); 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson, 6 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Services are pending.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 30, 2020
