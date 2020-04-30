Alicia "Toni" Cook McPherson, of Anniston, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Etma Cook; and twin sister Barbara Gayle Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Magouirk (Ricky) and Lisa McPherson; sister, Ruby Jo Kirkpatrick (Joe); brothers, Steve Cook(Beth) and Chris Cook (Teresa); grandchildren, Bryan Magouirk (Pam), Adam Magourik, Jeremiah McPherson (Crystal), Chris Ferguson (Nikki); 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson, 6 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Services are pending.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 30, 2020