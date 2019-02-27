Services for Allen W. Hammett, 82, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Pastor David Daniels officiating and benediction by Kim Moten, Sr. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Allen was born February 19, 1937 in Rockmart, Georgia to Clay and Lucille Hammett. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1955 and attended Jacksonville State University. He served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a true example of "once a Marine always a Marine." He served in the Alabama National Guard and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He worked at M&H Valve and retired after 40 years of service. Allen loved his family and friends, Alabama football, Braves baseball, and fishing. He cherished his class of 1955. He met with them regularly and maintained close friendships for over 60 years. Allen is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Lucille and Clay Hammett; his brother, Larry Hammett; and his nephew Edward Kramer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Glenda Johnson Hammett; his two daughters, Lynn Hammett Estes, and Jennifer Hammett Denis and her husband, Mark Denis; his grandchildren, Bradley Jordan, Matthew Jordan and his wife Danielle Jordan, Zachary Denis, and Maddie Denis; four precious great-grandchildren, Chloe, Clay, Olivia and Sophia; his sister, Dianne Kramer; brother-in-law, James Kramer; his dearest cousin, Mary Snider; his sister-in-law, DeeAnn Hammett; nieces, Lisa Hammett Brown, and Rita Ann Hammett LeDoux; and nephew, Jonathan Hammett. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jacksonville High School Class of 1955. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
