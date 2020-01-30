Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allie Key Steen. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Service 4:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allie Kay Steen, 49, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Stringfellow Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Phillip Morris and Rev Scott Estes officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Husband - Zachary Steen, Anniston, AL, Son - Colby(Paige) Blakenship, Athens, AL, Son - Josh Blakenship, Athens, AL, Mother - Gwen Hill, Step mother - Mary McLemore, Brother - James McLemore, Brother - Gordon McLemore, Brother - Jessie McLemore, Mother-in-law - Kay Steen, Father-in-law - Max Steen, Sister-in-law - Shelly(Wren) Goodman, Nephew - Briggs Goodman, Niece - Olivia Goodman. Allie was preceded in death by her father, Larry McLemore. Allie was born and raised in Athens, Alabama and later moved to Calhoun County. She graduated from Clements High School in 1989. She received her Master's Degree in Business Management from Columbia Southern University in 2002. Allie worked as a UPS driver for more than 20 years and was a friend to many people in the community. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She loved to entertain, was a great cook and loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. She helped rescue many animals including her fur babies. She had a strong compassion for helping others in need. She will be truly missed, but left each of us with wonderful memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America's First Credit Union of Oxford, Alabama in Zachary Steen's name for medical expenses. Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 30, 2020

