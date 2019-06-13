Funeral service for Alliene W. Malone "Rae" 87, will be Friday, June 14, at 2 pm at the Fema Building Hobson City with Rev. G. L Lauderdale, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mrs. Malone passed away on June 10, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. The family has requested no public viewing. Mrs. Malone's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her husband: Leon Malone; children: Leroy Williams, Jr., Patricia (Lawrence) Mull, Wanda Allen, Charles (Ethel) Williams, Michael (Brenda) Williams, Roderick (Vanessa) Williams, Angela (Adoulph) Woods, Sophia Malone, Rodney (Melissa) Malone, Cassandra Miller; sister: Gail Ball; 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 9 great great grands, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Winston and Magnolia Curry, also OD Lindsey, Jessie Pearl Watkins, Alan Lane Allen. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on June 13, 2019