Altie Lucille Moore

Obituary
Mrs. Altie Lucille Moore, age 92, of Fyffe, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The family will be having a private graveside service. Survivors, Son: Timothy Moore, Sister: Elsie D. Nichols, A host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband: Bud Moore; parents: Monroe & Laura Stevens; sisters: Alma Hinton and Inez Cooper; brothers: Leonard Stevens, Buddy Stevens, and Kenneth Stevens. Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 18, 2020
