Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Curtis Stephenson, 90, will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
Dr. Don Ledbetter, Rev. Jerry Starling, and Dr. Wayne Fain will be officiating. Private interment will follow the service at Seven Springs Cemetery in Jacksonville.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Stephenson went home to be with his Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nannie Sue Angel Stephenson of Jacksonville; one son, Alvin C. "Sonny" Stephenson, Jr. of Jacksonville; one daughter, Marilyn Stephenson (Randy) O'Donnell of Jacksonville; his grandchildren, Caleb Stephenson, Daniel O'Donnell, and Shea O'Donnell all of Jacksonville; three sisters, Flora Mae (Carl) McDaniel of Dawson, Jackie Stephenson of Chattanooga, TN, and Sybil Lynch of Chattanooga, TN; one brother, Tommy (Ramona) Stephenson of Charleston, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Stephenson is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Grace Stephenson of Dawson; and his brothers, C.H. Stephenson of Dawson, James Bruce Stephenson of Geraldine, and J.O. Stephenson of Kennesaw, GA.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Caleb Stephenson and Daniel O'Donnell; his nephews, Wendell Wilson, Mark Calhoun, Dr. Gene Rhodes, and Dr. Jerry Wilson.
Mr. Stephenson was born in DeKalb County, Alabama and graduated from Geraldine High School as president of his class. He earned degrees from Jacksonville State University in Physical Education, Biology, and Business Administration. Mr. Stephenson served in the National Guard and received his commission through the Jacksonville State University ROTC program, then served as an officer in the United States Army during the Korean War.
After returning home from his military service, Mr. Stephenson enjoyed a career in banking and finance and retired from Regions Bank. He was a Deacon and former Music Director at Angel Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Stephenson was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the National Kidney Foundation, the Seven Springs Cemetery Board, and the Dr. Don Ledbetter Evangelistic Association Board. He enjoyed gardening, dove hunting, Jacksonville State University athletics, and spending time with his family.
