Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203

Oxford - Please join us in celebrating the life of Amanda McBrayer Champion, 35, of Oxford, AL. Amanda went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Brother Kent Maddox and Brother James Abernathy officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 on the same day at the funeral home. A burial will follow at New Bethel Baptist Church.

She was the youngest daughter, born on July 18, 1984, to Kathy Lynn Woodward and Clifford Dale McBrayer. Amanda was a 2002 alumni of Walter Wellborn High School, where she met the love of her life, Bo Champion. This began their 18 year journey of life together. Shortly after that, their family began with a son, Brantley Dale Champion in 2004. Then a daughter, Emma Briley Champion in 2009. Amanda dedicated her life to being "the best mother that her children could have asked for." She was a devoted christian who attended Word Alive International Outreach. Throughout her life, she had an unwavering faith in God, that she shared with her family. Anybody who knew her, was familiar with her huge heart full of love and endless helping hand. She impacted everyone she met with her contagious laugh and a smile that would light up the room.

Amanda is survived by her husband, Robin "Bo" Champion; Mother, Kathy Lynn Woodward; Father, Clifford Dale Mcbrayer (Linda); Son, Brantley Dale Champion; Daughter, Emma Briley Champion; Sisters, Kristina McBrayer (Matthew), Wendy McBrayer (Randall), Amanda Morgan (Charlie); Brother, Andrew Decker (Ashley); Step Dad, Robert Pelfrey, and several nieces and nephews.

Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Catherine Bryant, Willis Woodward, Clifford and Robbie McBrayer; Aunts, Deborah Saffold and Barbara Yarbrough, Uncle Wayne Jinks.

Pallbearers will be Adam Champion, Koari Champion, Chris Yarbrough, Matthew Rich, Brett Moody and Roger Clemments.

Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 25, 2019

