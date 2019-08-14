Funeral service for Amber Smith Nunnelley, 85, of Ohatchee, will be 1 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Sam Legon and Rev. Jason Markham officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Nunnelley passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Hugh E. Nunnelley, Daughter, Amelia Stockton (Dennis), Sons, Kirk Nunnelley (Nancy) and Jonathan Nunnelley, brother, Wilson Smith (Janeal), grandchildren, Heidi Romines, Hannah Stabler, Danielle Ackley, Jessica Thompson and Josh Stockton, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nunnelley is preceded in death by her father, Wesley Alexander Smith, mother, Donie Maggie Smith, brothers, Vester Smith, Cecil Smith, J.C. Smith, Leonas Smith, Quinton Smith, Roy D. Smith and Coy Smith, sisters, Mildred Laney, Mavis Phillips and Julia Roberts. Pallbearers will be Derrick Hughes, Gary Birchfield, Fred Nunnelley, Josh Stockton and Jamie Wright. Mrs. Nunnelley was a resident of Calhoun County. She lived in Huntsville for many years. She was a member of Oxford Baptist Church, Lakewood Baptist Church and Hebron Baptist Church. She attended Jacksonville State University. She was a dental hygienist for over thirty years. She was President of the Alabama Dental Association, and volunteered throughout her time in the association. She was also in the church choir and taught Sunday school for many years. Mrs. Nunnelley organized the Dental Society in Huntsville. She was President of the Dental Society for many years. After a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's, she is finally at peace with the Lord. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 14, 2019