The funeral service for Amy Larkin Rawlings, 38, of Anniston, will be at Noon on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the B. Locke Davis Christian Life Center at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Reverend Buddy Nelson, Dr. Stan Albright, and Dr. Mack Amis will officiate. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 4-6 pm at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs and also one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Rawlings passed away on March 8, 2019 at UAB.

Ms. Rawlings was a 1998 graduate of Oxford High School and went on to graduate in 2002 from Jacksonville State University with a B.S. as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an ICU nurse at Stringfellow Hospital for 17 years. Ms. Rawlings was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the Sisterhood Sunday School Class.

Ms. Rawlings is preceded in death by her brother, Andrew John Rawlings; and her grandparents, John and Tommie Third and George and Bessie Rawlings.

She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Donna Rawlings; great aunt, Wilma Ridgeway; aunts and uncles, Jan and Brian McCormick, Alan and Natasha Third, and Phyllis and Bobby Noah; numerous cousins that she loved; the love and light of her life, her godson, Connor Aiello; and her dogs she loved so much, Zoe and Bella.

Pallbearers will be Brian McCormick, Alan Third, Zach Third, Rob Coppock, Pete Hudson, Cory Hudson, and Carl Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Gordon and the Sisterhood Sunday School Class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Pediatric Oncology Department at Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Online condolences may be made to the family at

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

