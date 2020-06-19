July 12, 1968, a rose, Amy Ruth Sepeda, was born to Agnes and Felton Daffron. She grew under the care of many brothers and a wonderful sister. She met many people along her journey who provided her with sunshine and water. She sprouted two rose buds, Orlando and Bethanie Sepeda. She cherished life by watching them bloom. She blossomed at the sight of her grandson. She found true love in a rose garden with Dr. Stephen G. Rowe. And with the help of all her loved ones she lived a life, full of hope, beauty and love. She was a beautiful rose and every rose has its thorns. Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church #2 in Ragland. Online condolences may be offered to the Sepeda family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 19, 2020.