There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Anniston. Visitation will be one hour prior, starting at 12 o'clock on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dress is casual. Andrew "Andy" Ballard, a loving son, brother, uncle and beloved friend passed away outside of New Orleans, Louisiana while visiting friends on August 31, 2019 at the age of 41. Andrew was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 30, 1977. He attended Jacksonville High School where he and his identical twin brother Matthew, who preceded him in death, were iconic members of the class of 1996. After graduating, he attended Jacksonville State University. Andrew was a quintessential people person and his love of hard work led him to jobs where he flourished in leadership roles and customer service positions beginning in high school. He excelled in working with people and that not only came through in every position he had, but also in the lasting friendships he made throughout the years. Andrew embraced life to the fullest. He loved traveling and learning about new places, exploring the outdoors with his cherished dog Ally, music, reading and was a talented baker. He was an empathetic and genuine person who loved helping others. Andrew's greatest love was spending time with his family and friends. He was devoted to his family and shared an extraordinary bond with his brother and "other half" Matthew. They shared a love for Alabama and Jacksonville State University football. Andrew's exuberance lit up a room with his master story telling, playful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Andrew rarely met a stranger and his magnetic personality drew him to develop many lifelong friendships. He was a genuine soul who treated his friends like family. He was as loyal as they come and would do anything for the people he loved. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Matthew Ballard; his grandparents, James and Mary Lou Ballard; Reford and Louise Weldon and Catherine Griffith; as well as, his uncle and aunt William "Buddy" and Jean Weldon. He was also preceded in death by many great aunts and uncles whom he cherished. Andrew is survived by his parents, James and Reatha Ballard; one brother, Mark (Terri) Ballard; one sister, Julie (Lea) Scott; his special cousin Brandi Ballard; his special aunt Ada Ruth Weldon and several other aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 11, 2019