Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew "Andy" Ballard. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Anniston. Visitation will be one hour prior, starting at 12 o'clock on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dress is casual. Andrew "Andy" Ballard, a loving son, brother, uncle and beloved friend passed away outside of New Orleans, Louisiana while visiting friends on August 31, 2019 at the age of 41. Andrew was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 30, 1977. He attended Jacksonville High School where he and his identical twin brother Matthew, who preceded him in death, were iconic members of the class of 1996. After graduating, he attended Jacksonville State University. Andrew was a quintessential people person and his love of hard work led him to jobs where he flourished in leadership roles and customer service positions beginning in high school. He excelled in working with people and that not only came through in every position he had, but also in the lasting friendships he made throughout the years. Andrew embraced life to the fullest. He loved traveling and learning about new places, exploring the outdoors with his cherished dog Ally, music, reading and was a talented baker. He was an empathetic and genuine person who loved helping others. Andrew's greatest love was spending time with his family and friends. He was devoted to his family and shared an extraordinary bond with his brother and "other half" Matthew. They shared a love for Alabama and Jacksonville State University football. Andrew's exuberance lit up a room with his master story telling, playful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Andrew rarely met a stranger and his magnetic personality drew him to develop many lifelong friendships. He was a genuine soul who treated his friends like family. He was as loyal as they come and would do anything for the people he loved. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Matthew Ballard; his grandparents, James and Mary Lou Ballard; Reford and Louise Weldon and Catherine Griffith; as well as, his uncle and aunt William "Buddy" and Jean Weldon. He was also preceded in death by many great aunts and uncles whom he cherished. Andrew is survived by his parents, James and Reatha Ballard; one brother, Mark (Terri) Ballard; one sister, Julie (Lea) Scott; his special cousin Brandi Ballard; his special aunt Ada Ruth Weldon and several other aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Anniston. Visitation will be one hour prior, starting at 12 o'clock on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dress is casual. Andrew "Andy" Ballard, a loving son, brother, uncle and beloved friend passed away outside of New Orleans, Louisiana while visiting friends on August 31, 2019 at the age of 41. Andrew was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 30, 1977. He attended Jacksonville High School where he and his identical twin brother Matthew, who preceded him in death, were iconic members of the class of 1996. After graduating, he attended Jacksonville State University. Andrew was a quintessential people person and his love of hard work led him to jobs where he flourished in leadership roles and customer service positions beginning in high school. He excelled in working with people and that not only came through in every position he had, but also in the lasting friendships he made throughout the years. Andrew embraced life to the fullest. He loved traveling and learning about new places, exploring the outdoors with his cherished dog Ally, music, reading and was a talented baker. He was an empathetic and genuine person who loved helping others. Andrew's greatest love was spending time with his family and friends. He was devoted to his family and shared an extraordinary bond with his brother and "other half" Matthew. They shared a love for Alabama and Jacksonville State University football. Andrew's exuberance lit up a room with his master story telling, playful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Andrew rarely met a stranger and his magnetic personality drew him to develop many lifelong friendships. He was a genuine soul who treated his friends like family. He was as loyal as they come and would do anything for the people he loved. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Matthew Ballard; his grandparents, James and Mary Lou Ballard; Reford and Louise Weldon and Catherine Griffith; as well as, his uncle and aunt William "Buddy" and Jean Weldon. He was also preceded in death by many great aunts and uncles whom he cherished. Andrew is survived by his parents, James and Reatha Ballard; one brother, Mark (Terri) Ballard; one sister, Julie (Lea) Scott; his special cousin Brandi Ballard; his special aunt Ada Ruth Weldon and several other aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close