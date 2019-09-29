Anniston - Funeral service for Coach Andrew W. Arnold, 75, of Anniston, will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Frankie Crumb officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Mr. Arnold died on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mona Wade Arnold; three children, Bryan Keith (Wakina) Arnold, Sonya Marsha Arnold and Tim McKinney; nine grandchildren, Trent Arnold, Hillary Arnold, Keaona (Jake) Adkinson, Karigan (Dalton) Carroll, Dalton "Bubba" Andrew McKinney, Madison Ford, Michael Gage Arnold, Tiffany Shears and Jessica Parris; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Gene (Wanda) Arnold; one sister, Maryanne Arnold; several nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Trent Underwood.
Pallbearers will be members of the family. Honorary pallbearers will be Trent Underwood and Tim McKinney.
Mr. Arnold was a member of Church on the Rock in Anniston. He was a child of God who was a friend to all. Mr. Arnold was a loving husband and devoted PawPaw. Mr. Arnold retired from M&H Valve and worked as a millwright in many foundries throughout his working career. He coached for many years at the Boys Club in Anniston where he mentored many children.
Mr. Arnold had many hobbies and loved Alabama football, but was truly known for "quarter collecting", of which he bought various items including five different cars.
Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Washington Arnold, Sr. and Penny Marie Kay Arnold; his first wife and the mother of his children, Peggy Arnold; one great-granddaughter, Ally-Ann Estelle Woodard; and four brothers.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 29, 2019