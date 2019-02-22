Anetta Spencer "Bootsie" Reaves

Funeral service for Anetta Spencer Reaves 69 "Bootsie" will be on Saturday, February 23, at 2 pm at the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Horrace Patterson, officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Reaves passed away on February 14, 2019. Mrs. Reaves's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her daughters: Candance Sutton (Michael Jackson), Francine Spencer-Garrett (Rooselvet Strown) Kathleen (David O'neal, Jr.); sons: Michael Spencer (Tawanda Holt), Clarence Spencer; Dana Hall (Maurice Jackson), Raleek (Diane) Sutton, Angelerta Spencer (Eugene Bowles), Dominique Spencer, Rashmeya Garrett, Kennida Spencer, Tyirez O'neal (Rheagan Jacombs), Jdresshea, Jarred Taylor,II, Rakeem O'neal (Lakendria Frazier); 19 great grandchildren, siblings: Thomas E. Sutton, Harold A. Foster, Jake (Cathlina) Sutton, Yasmeen Sutton, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 22, 2019
