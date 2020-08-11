Ann Bedwell Burgess (Nanny), of Wellington, AL, 80, passed away on August 7,2020 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 9th at 3pm at Edgewood Church. Pastor Bill Snow will be officiating. Ann was born May 31, 1940, in Centre, AL. She graduated from Spring Garden High School in 1959. She worked as a seamstress for most of her life, often sewing uniforms for local cheerleading squads, dance-lines , and other various sports teams. She enjoyed sewing Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, as well as costumes for their plays and eventually their weddings. After she retired as a seamstress Ann began a second career taking care of the elderly. Ann was an avid sports fan, and coached softball, baseball, and never missed an opportunity to cheer from the stands. She had an open door policy, everyone was welcome in her home and at her table. She never met a stranger and loved all. Ann was a member of Edgewood Church in Anniston, AL. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Oleus and Claudie Bedwell, her first husband, Bobby Blankenship, siblings: Grace Ray, AJ Bedwell, Myrtle Stone, Doyle Bedwell, Travis Bedwell, and Alline Mobley Rochester; and three of her children: Bradley Blankenship, Kimberly Brown, and Richard Blankenship. She is survived by her husband James Burgess, two sisters, Myrtice Rainey and Elaine Ingram (David), a brother Hugh Bedwell (Shirley), a daughter, Judith Thompson (Barry), a son, Harley Burgess, and three stepdaughters, Cindy Brannan (Barry), Lawana Lovell (Arlin), Rhonda Kline (Dale). Nine grandchildren, Dana Daughdrill (Randy), Allison Ponder (Jody), Tara Frontz (Matthew), Heather Smyth, Tyler Brown, Dillon Stagg, Jared Blankenship (Brittany), Hali Blankenship, Lexy Blankenship, seven step grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edgewood Church's Second Phase in her memory.



