Ann Bell, 95, of Anniston, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, Mike Bell (Joan); her daughters, Rita Galloway (Edwin) and Juanette Schroeder; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Bell. The family would like to express appreciation to their friends and Encompass Hospice for their love and support during this time. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 18, 2019