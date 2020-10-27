1/
Ann Brown Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A loving, hard-working mother, Ann Brown Davis, 72, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care Center. The Piedmont native was born to George Ervin and Frances Davis Brown, who preceded her in death. She was a labeler at Federal Mogul for 28 years and of the Baptist Faith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marlin A. Davis, Jr., and daughter, Miranda Jan Davis-Woodard.
She is survived by her daughter: Melissa Davis; sisters: Pat (Sam) Johnson, Sue Brown, and Kate (Bill) Shepherd; and three grandchildren: Levi, Kalvin, and Chellby Woodard. Graveside services will be Thursday, October 29, at 2 PM from Nances Creek Cemetery with Rev. Garry Brown officiating. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Davis Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved