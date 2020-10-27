A loving, hard-working mother, Ann Brown Davis, 72, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care Center. The Piedmont native was born to George Ervin and Frances Davis Brown, who preceded her in death. She was a labeler at Federal Mogul for 28 years and of the Baptist Faith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marlin A. Davis, Jr., and daughter, Miranda Jan Davis-Woodard.

She is survived by her daughter: Melissa Davis; sisters: Pat (Sam) Johnson, Sue Brown, and Kate (Bill) Shepherd; and three grandchildren: Levi, Kalvin, and Chellby Woodard. Graveside services will be Thursday, October 29, at 2 PM from Nances Creek Cemetery with Rev. Garry Brown officiating. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Davis Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store