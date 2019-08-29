Funeral services for Ann Clay Harrell 59, will be Friday, August 30, at 2 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel, Elder Jammy Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. Mrs. Harrell passed away on August 22, 2019. Survivors include her husband: Edward Harrell; sons: Jonathan Carter, DeAngelo Clay, Zacur Harrell; her mother: Odessa Peters; grandchildren: Trevontae, Frederick Jr., Malik, Derion, Jayden, Kaleb, Braylon, and Nevaeh; great grandchild; Brooklyn; her siblings: Sandra Bowen (Darrell), Sheila Stubbs (Timothy), Linda Jones (Tim), Debbie C. Spencer, Emily Clay, Milton Walker (Wanda), Donnell Clay, Lenny Clay and Brian Clay; Godson: Frederick Bowers and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Lenzy Clay, step father, Eddie Peters and brother Leonard Clay. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 29, 2019