A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Ann Keefe Morgan, 73, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Father John G. McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening at the church. Mrs. Morgan passed away surrounded by her family at home on June 14, 2020. Mrs. Morgan was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Garden City, Long Island, NY. She went on to graduate from Immaculata College in Paoli, PA. Mrs. Morgan moved to Anniston with her husband, in 1971 and spent her life raising her two daughters, Wendy and Laura. She devoted her life to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was also active in the Community Clearing House, Knox Concert Series, and the Sacred Heart Ladies Guild. Mrs. Morgan is preceded in death by her parents, James Joseph "Jim" Keefe and Eileen Griffin Keefe, and her godfather, Edward Thomas Caswell, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herbert C. "Pete" Morgan; her daughters, Wendy Jane Morgan and Laura Morgan Durden (Steve); grandchildren, Mary Abigail Hagen, Tripp Morgan, Stokes Caswell Durden, Cole Cothran Durden, and Eileen Kate Durden; sister, Mary Ellen Keefe Tutone; and a brother, James Madison Keefe. Pallbearers will be James Keefe, Steve Durden, Tripp Morgan, Stokes Durden, Cole Durden, Tim Barton, Jack Thrasher, and Pat Quillian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 16 Morton Road, Anniston, AL 36205. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 17, 2020.