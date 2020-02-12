Ann Milroy Boozer, 72, died peacefully at home February 9, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer. Ann was born in Anniston, Alabama to the late Roger Milroy and Dorothy Gardner Milroy. She was a respected and beloved English teacher at the The Donoho School for 30+ years. Community involvement included the Alabama Humanities Foundation, Shakespeare Festival Board, Alabama Teachers of English, Cursillo, Revelers, and the Randolph County Animal Shelter. She moved to Lake Wedowee in 2005 and to Hoover in 2017 where she was an active member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension and former member of Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston. She was an avid fisherwoman, yoga enthusiast, master gardener and lover of books, movies, animals, crosswords, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, William (Bill) Boozer, son William Barker, and daughter Eugenia (Mili) Boozer. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am officiated by Rev. Jack Alvey. Reception to follow at 11 Dawvon Terrace. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter.