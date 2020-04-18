Private services for Mrs. Anna Ruth Dishman, 88, of Anniston, will be Monday, April 20th, 2020 with Rev. Mr. Michael Cova and Bro. Carl Dishman officiating. Mrs. Dishman passed away on April 16th, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, June Roberts, Tena King and her husband T.C. Morgan; son, Kenneth Dishman and special family friend, Fran Sarkesian; sister, June Shannon; grandchildren, Brandi Miller and Todd Dishman, including 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dishman is proceeded in death by her husband, Fred Dishman and son, Carl Dishman. Anna was the owner and operator at Dishman Antiques for over 50 years. She was always willing to help anyone in need. One of her favorite things was listening to Pastor John Hagee. The family will announce a celebration of life service, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Way of Etowah County or Calhoun County.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 18, 2020