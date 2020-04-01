Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annamma James. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Service 10:00 AM PRIVATE - Gray Brown-Service Mortuary: Livestreaming from mortuary facebook page Send Flowers Obituary

Annamma James, 78, passed away on March 29, 2020 at her son's residence in Anniston, with family by her side. Annamma was born in Kerala, India on August 4, 1941. She immigrated to the USA in 1975, and lived in Maryland where she worked as an OBGYN nurse for over 30 years at Howard University Hospital. She retired in Orlando FL in 2004. She is survived by her children: Cisy James Edavettal, (husband Dr. John Edavettal), Dr. Lloyd James (wife Betsy James) and Stanley James (wife Soosan James). She has eight grandchildren: Joshua Edavettal, Gabriella Edavettal, Michelle Edavettal, Derek James, Diana James, Daniel James, Christopher James and Crystal James. She is survived by her siblings, Mariana Pappachen, Gracy Idicula (husband Idicula EM), PJ Itty (wife Ammini), PJ Varghese (wife Gracy) and Thampi Abraham (wife Suzy). Annamma is preceded in death by her husband, Chonai Y. James on October 18, 2003. She had a huge part in the lives of her husband's brothers and sisters: Vakker Chonai, Alexander Chonai, Samuel Chonai, Mariamma F George, Sosamma John, Ponnamma Joy and Aleyamma Kaippalli. Annamma was a woman who loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She attended New Testament Pentecostal Church in the USA and in India. She was a faithful believer and was a very spiritual person. Annamma cherished her children and grandchildren. She also was very fond of her caregiver, Contina Curry. Annamma was an amazing woman! She was strong in the faith and never questioned the goodness of God. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. The family will have a private service at 10:00 am, Saturday on April 4, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service. The family will be live streaming the service and is inviting everyone to view from Gray Brown-Service's facebook page. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Do thy diligence to come shortly unto me." 2 Timothy 4 7-9. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 1, 2020

