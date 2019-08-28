Anne A. Cummings, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Piedmont Health Care Center. A time of gathering with the family will be announced via social media and on the funeral home website in the coming days. Mrs. Cummings was a 1957 graduate of the the Carraway Methodist School of Nursing and a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville State University. She had been a resident of Jacksonville and had been employed with Jacksonville Hospital since 1979. She retired from Jacksonville Hospital in 2005. Mrs. Cummings was an avid bowler, gardener, musician, and loved the JSU Marching Southerners. She was active in scouting by supporting her children for many years. She also served as the camp nurse and program director for Camp Cottaquilla for several years. Mrs. Cummings was a member of the Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church. As a nurse, she had delivered countless babies through the years and has touched so many lives. Mrs. Cummings is preceded in death by her parents, Col. Earl W. Aldrup, Sr. (USA, ret.) and Lena M. Aldrup. She is survived by her daughter, Estella M. Cummings Fagan and her husband, Pat; sons, Herbert Crowell Cummings and his wife, Jamie Welch Cummings, and Richard Kelsall Cummings and wife, Heather Cummings; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous honorary grandchildren; a brother, LTC E.W. Aldrup, Jr. (USA, ret.); and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church, 604 Alexandria Rd SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 or Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave. S. Birmingham, AL 35233 (www.childrensal.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2019