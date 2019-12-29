Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Anne Barrington Lupton "Barry" Deyo. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anne Barrington (Barry) Lupton Deyo passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence. A private memorial service will be held later at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, where she was a 68 year member. Mrs. Deyo was under the care of New Beacon Hospice, who were incredibly caring and helpful to her and the family. The Deyo family is extremely grateful to them.

Barry was born in Chester, Pennsylvania to Edward and Marian Lane Lupton. She attended the Ogontz School for Young Ladies, and at a school dance met her future husband, George Haight Deyo, of Anniston, who was then at The Lawrenceville School, Princeton, New Jersey. They were married in 1951 after his graduation from Princeton University. They had been married 66 years at the time of his death in January, 2017. George and Barry raised four children, and had four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was active in many aspects of the community after she moved to Anniston. She was a member of the Anniston Historical Society, on the Board of Concern for Children; a member of the Friends organization; on the Board of the Anniston Community Theater and acted and starred in many of their plays. She and George were member of Revelers, and Maskers. For several years after her children were grown, she and two friends, Louise Reynolds and Marge Severson, established and operated a successful business, Home Liquidation Estate Sales.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1781, Anniston, Al 36202.

