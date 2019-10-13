Anne Horsley Connors, 92, of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Anniston, AL passed away October 4, 2019 at the Fraser Health Center.
She was born in Opelika, AL on February 8, 1927 to Robert and Ellen (Renfro) Horsley.
Anne is survived by her son Robert (Barbara) Kay; stepdaughters, Grazier (Toy) Rhea, Claire (Carl) Whorton and Callie Hopping; stepson George (Liz) Connors; brother, William F. (Marilyn) Horsley; daughter-in-law, Karen Kay; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George Connors and her son Barry C. Kay.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Anniston, East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, or The Donoho School.
Gray Brown-Service in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 13, 2019