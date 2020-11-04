Graveside services for Mrs. Anne Suddeth, 86, of Anniston, will be Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Eulaton United Methodist Church adjoining cemetery with Rev. Sheree Elliot officiating. The family would like to welcome friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Suddeth passed away on October 30th 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Suddeth, Ginger Marsh and her husband Del; grandchildren, Justin Marsh and his wife Carolyne, Christine Marsh Sullivan and her husband Wil; great- grandchildren, Sydney Marsh, Ann Lawrence Marsh, Charlotte Marsh, Wilson Sullivan, and Marshall Sullivan; niece, Kimberly King Wood; nephew, Greg King. Mrs. Suddeth is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Lemuel Jackson Dutton; husband, William Spencer Suddeth; nephew, Phillip King. Pallbearers will be Del Marsh, Justin Marsh, Wil Sullivan, Greg King, Barry Craig, and Donald Joe "D.J." Luallen. In lieu of flowers, to please make donations to Eulaton United Methodist Church in honor of Anne or the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org
Anne was a graduate of Oxford High School. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Suddeth. She worked as a teller for South Central Bell for 20 years, leaving to join her husband at Industrial Plating; the company she and Bill started together, for 10 years. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was a lifelong member of Eulaton United Methodist Church. Anne also was a member of Altrusia, but her greatest role was being a beautiful, and sweet southern lady who kept our family together throughout our lives as we followed our dreams. "She is clothed in strength and dignity"- Proverbs 31:25 "Honor her for all her hands have done"- Proverbs 31:31