Anne Ward Adams, age 95, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born June 8, 1925, in Boston, GA, to Dudley and Allene Ward. She moved to Anniston when she was a senior in high school and graduated from Anniston High School in 1943. She worked for 30 years at Anniston Army Depot, and after her retirement, she volunteered as a "pink lady" at Regional Medical Center, delivering cards and flowers to patients. Anne was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 75 years, and her Christian faith guided her life. Anne is survived by two daughters, Debby Milledge (John), Buford, GA, and Clare Jones (Larry) Andalusia, AL; a sister, Kathy Weiser (William); 2 grandchildren, David Milledge and Erin Coram (David); 7 great-grandchildren, Jackie and Johnny Milledge; Sarah Katherine and Charlotte Anne Coram; Melvin, Heidi, and Melany Contreras; sister-in-law, Betty Ward; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Allene Ward Sr., her brother, Dudley Ward, Jr., and her great-granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Coram. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Pallbearers will be David Milledge, David Coram and Bill Weiser. Donations may be made in Anne's name to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 1204, Anniston, Alabama 36202.

