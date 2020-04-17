Graveside service for Annie Beatrice Phillips 94, will be Saturday, April 18, at 11 am at Heflin Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Phillips passed away on April 12, 2020. Survivors include her children: Jacqueline ( Booker T) Farr, Bennie Phillips, Belinda G. (Hector) Santiago, James L (Mary J.) Phillips, Denise McDaniel, Jeffery Phillips, Keith (Erlisa) Phillips; grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relativesa and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Hattie Mae Johnson; siblings, Gladys Billingslea, Nan Sumlin, Edna Johnson, Sherman Johnson, Bud Johnson,Mary Holston, Kent Phillips, Annie Joyce Baker and Sarah Phillips. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2020