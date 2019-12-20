Funeral service for Annie Ruth Jones, 80 of Ohatchee will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Jones died Tuesday morning at her residence. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Claypool and husband Charles; sons, Brady Jones and wife Rebecca and Virgil Jones; sisters, Johnnie Brazell and husband John, Margaret Haynes; grandchildren, Brady, William, Elizabeth, Brandi, Carrisa, Candi, Sadie and Stephanie; and several great grandchildren. Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Vera Haynes and brother, Curtis Haynes. Mrs. Jones was a unique woman. She was greatly loved by her family and she was often called "Mother" by everyone who knew her. Mother will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thanks to April and all the staff at Southern care hospice for their love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 20, 2019