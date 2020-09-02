Funeral services for Annis Faye Reynolds Kilgore, age 79, of Anniston will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Mrs. Kilgore died Monday at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Mrs. Kilgore was born on July, 31, 1941 in Hamilton, AL . She was a friend to all and never met a stranger. Her family was her life, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Kilgore was a graduate of the 1959 class at Oxford High School. She worked side by side with her husband, Bill, in their business, W.T. Kilgore Construction. Mrs. Kilgore was a member at Golden Springs Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School class. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who were recipients of her love and kindness. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Kilgore, and her parents, Roy B. and Edith Nichols Reynolds. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Kilgore Graham (Corky) of Lincoln; a son, Michael Thomas Kilgore (Belinda) of Lincoln; three grandchildren, William Hunter Graham (Whitney), Taylor Kilgore Hausen (Jordan), and Anna Graham Jones (Clayton); a brother, John Reynolds, of Saks; a nephew, Chris Reynolds (Sharon); a niece, Jennifer Heston (Michael); and three great nephews. She also leaves her side kick and best friend, Michelle Weeks. Pallbearers will be Hunter Graham, Clayton Jones, David Weeks, Chris Reynolds, John Michael Heston, and Jordan Reynolds. Honorary pallbearer will be Britton Reynolds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lincoln Food Pantry, 225 Magnolia Street, Lincoln, AL, 35096. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
