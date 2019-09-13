Memorial service for Antoinette Turner Cowden 48, will be Saturday, September 14, at 11 am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Carlos Woodard, officiating. Mrs. Cowden passed away on September 4, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her children: Eric Cowden, Tameka Cowden, Asia Cowden and Elijah Turner and Blessin Gay; grandson: Stephon Gooden; siblings: Pricilla Wilson, Christine Nunn, Jackie Turner, Sharon (Jason) Turley, Lavoris (Christopher) Kendricks, William (Sharon) Wilson, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie James and Janet Turner, brother, Willie "Sweet Pee" Turner. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 13, 2019