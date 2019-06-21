Funeral service for Arenton L. "Barney, "Buddy" Hurst, 79, of Alexandria, will be 11 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Gray Brown Service with Pastor David Screws officiating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Hurst died Wednesday at RMC. Survivors include daughters, Wendy L. Smith (Billy), Christy Hurst Tucker. Grandchildren, Brittany George, Lloyd George III and Emma Tucker. Mr. Hurst is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Hurst; parents, Lartha & Anna Inez Hurst and 7 brothers and sisters. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be Anniston Firefighters. Mr. Hurst served 4 years in the United States Air Force as a fireman in Thule, Greenland and 26 years with the Anniston Fire Department. He also worked as a welder for Eugene L. Evans Ornamental Corp. and was a Master Woodworking Craftsman. Mr. Hurst was a member of Wellborn Christian Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Mr. Hurst was considered a jokester. He loved his family and friends. He will truly be missed by many. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 21, 2019