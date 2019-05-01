The Anniston Star

Arlin Blake Holmes (1951 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Bruce & Dale Dahman
  • "I am so sorry to hear of Arlins passing. I met Arlin In..."
    - Nita Cobb
  • "We have so many good memories of Arlin, its hard to know..."
    - Gene and Nancy Evans
  • "I never knew Arlin to do or say anything that hurt..."
    - Diana Martindale
  • "For twenty five years now, after meeting at Morrow Church..."
    - Amy Smith
Service Information
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA
30253
(770)-914-1414
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Entombment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Lawn Gardens
Anniston, AL
Obituary
Arlin Blake Holmes, age 68 of McDonough died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Anniston, Alabama to the late Enos Paul Holmes and Frankie Diffee Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Holmes Hoover. Mr. Holmes is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Vincent) Marotti; sisters, Charlotte Davis, Janet (Randy) Kellum; nephews, Gary (Brooke) Kellum, Stephen (Heather) Davis; great nephew, Nathan Kellum; great nieces, Cora Kellum, Lauren Davis, and Leighton Davis. Entombment will be held today at 1:30 PM CST at Forest Lawn Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 1, 2019
