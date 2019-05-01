Arlin Blake Holmes, age 68 of McDonough died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Anniston, Alabama to the late Enos Paul Holmes and Frankie Diffee Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Holmes Hoover. Mr. Holmes is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Vincent) Marotti; sisters, Charlotte Davis, Janet (Randy) Kellum; nephews, Gary (Brooke) Kellum, Stephen (Heather) Davis; great nephew, Nathan Kellum; great nieces, Cora Kellum, Lauren Davis, and Leighton Davis. Entombment will be held today at 1:30 PM CST at Forest Lawn Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 1, 2019