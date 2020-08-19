1/1
Arnold Oliver Kiser
Arnold Oliver Kiser, 85, of Piedmont, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mr. Kiser was born in Cherokee County to Leonard Edward and Callie Eugena Mitchell Kiser. He was a Sergeant in the US Army. He was a member of Moshat Baptist Church and an Electronics Technician with Sears until retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Martha Burke Kiser; siblings: Horel Kiser, Ollie Kiser, Novella Voiles, and Pansy Scott. He is survived by two sons and their wives: Derrick and Brenda Kiser and Brent and Cheryl Kiser; sister: Willie Mae Williams; grandchildren: Brandon (Tiffani) Reynolds and Brittani (Michael) Studdard; great grandchildren: Ethan and Kylie Studdard and Kamryn Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Dr. Tony McCain officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Williams, Ethan Williams, Jeff Burke and Jimbo Burke. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Kiser Family.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Dansby Heritage Chapel
AUG
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Dansby Heritage Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
