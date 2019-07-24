Memorial service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for Arthur "Gerald" Carr, 77, of Cedar Springs, who died Friday, July 19, 2019. Bro. Mike Howard will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Gerald was a lifelong resident of Cedar Springs. He retired from Anniston Army Depot after 30 years of service. Throughout his life he was a man of many talents and he loved fishing, golf, wood-working, computer networking, leather-working, and gun-making among many other things. He loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also loved his friends and dogs. He was very witty and clever and was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lorene Carr; wife of 43 years, Marylynn Carr; and second wife of 9 years, Becky Carr. Mr. Carr is survived by his children, Barry (Denise) Carr and Adrianne (Greg) Curvin; step-daughters, Kathy (Scott) Evans and Tammy (Les) Doss; grandchildren, Dylan (Liz) Carr, April (Cesar) Ramirez, Joseph Evans, Amanda (Damien) Pierce, and Jessica (Jamey) Potts; great-grandchildren, Connor Carr, Rosalina Ramirez, Cameron Pierce, Landon Pierce, Ethan Pierce, and Jackson Potts; brother, Joel L. Carr; sister, Lisa (Tony) Townsend; special uncle, Leonard (Virginia) Norton; special niece, Megan (Daryl) Henson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Special thanks to Home Helpers of Jacksonville, Legacy Village of Jacksonville, and the nurses of Gadsden Regional Medical Center MICU. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of the service Saturday, July 27, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 1787 Mt. Gilead Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265.