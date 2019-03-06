Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Memorial Service for Mr. Arthur Lee Storey, 54, of Anniston, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Storey passed away on March 3, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Storey was born in North Miami, FL. At an early age, he moved with his family to Calhoun County. He attended and graduated Valedictorian of his class at Weaver High School in 1982. While at Weaver, he was a great all-around and award-winning athlete. He was quarterback for the football team, ran track, and played baseball and basketball. In track, he was part of a state record-setting team in the 440 relay. He went on to attend Auburn University and graduated with an E.E. in 1987. Mr. Storey began a career in Avionics working with military helicopters. Later in his career, he worked on military aircraft deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Storey was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed attending the races. His love for everything Auburn was epic. He especially loved attending the football games. War Eagle! Mr. Storey is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Storey. He is survived by his son, Garrett Storey of Statesboro, GA; his mother, Barbara G. Storey of Anniston; a sister, Cindy Storey Kemp and her husband, Chris, of Orange Beach; his brother, Mark Storey and his wife, Kimberly, Winston, GA; and four nieces, Haley Dunnam and her husband, Ben, Alex Kemp, Katelyn Storey, and Kamryn Storey. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Alabama Chapter, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242 ( www.ALSAlabama.org ) or to the Auburn University Student Alumni Association Annual Scholarship, in care of the Auburn University Foundation, 317 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36849 ( www.auburn.edu ). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

