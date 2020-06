Arthur "Robert" Williams, 84, passed away at his home in Weaver, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by family.Mr. Williams, a proud US Marine, was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He retired from SUPERVALU Inc. as the Data Processing Department Manager. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his son Brant Williams; his parents Catherine Timmons Williams and Russell Williams; and his sister Jean Cole.He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Pratt Williams; his son Marty Williams (Velvet); his daughters Dionne Williams-Stevens (Joey) and Cristal Williams Bicer (Adil); his grandchildren River Kiener (Candice), Dakota Williams, Lake Williams, Garrett Dempsey, Joie Stevens and Jordan Stevens; and his great-grandchild Cohen Kiener.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Glencoe, Alabama with Pastor L. Dale Butler officiating.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his name to the American Cancer Society , 1100 Ireland Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35205.