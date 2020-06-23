Arthur "Robert" Williams, 84, passed away at his home in Weaver, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
Mr. Williams, a proud US Marine, was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He retired from SUPERVALU Inc. as the Data Processing Department Manager. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son Brant Williams; his parents Catherine Timmons Williams and Russell Williams; and his sister Jean Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Pratt Williams; his son Marty Williams (Velvet); his daughters Dionne Williams-Stevens (Joey) and Cristal Williams Bicer (Adil); his grandchildren River Kiener (Candice), Dakota Williams, Lake Williams, Garrett Dempsey, Joie Stevens and Jordan Stevens; and his great-grandchild Cohen Kiener.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Glencoe, Alabama with Pastor L. Dale Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his name to the American Cancer Society, 1100 Ireland Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35205.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 23, 2020.