Arthur "Robert" Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "Robert" Williams, 84, passed away at his home in Weaver, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
Mr. Williams, a proud US Marine, was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He retired from SUPERVALU Inc. as the Data Processing Department Manager. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son Brant Williams; his parents Catherine Timmons Williams and Russell Williams; and his sister Jean Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Pratt Williams; his son Marty Williams (Velvet); his daughters Dionne Williams-Stevens (Joey) and Cristal Williams Bicer (Adil); his grandchildren River Kiener (Candice), Dakota Williams, Lake Williams, Garrett Dempsey, Joie Stevens and Jordan Stevens; and his great-grandchild Cohen Kiener.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Glencoe, Alabama with Pastor L. Dale Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his name to the American Cancer Society, 1100 Ireland Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35205.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved