Arvel L. Cheeks
Arvel L. Cheek, 86, of Oxford, AL passed away on June 17, 2020 at RMC. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty J. Cheek; son, Rick Cheek (Libby), son, Jeff Cheek (Sandra); by his grandsons; Nic Cheek of Huntsville, Matthew Cheek (Mai), Jonathon Cheek (Brooke), by his grand-daughter, Erin Cheek, and his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Phoebe, Miles and Grant Cheek all of Oxford and Eastaboga. Also surviving Mr. Cheek are his brothers, Randall McFadden (Claudia) of Oxford, Wencil Cheek (Edith), and his sisters; Alma Lee Howard of London, KY. and Pat Holthouse (Phil) of Hillsboro, OH, along with several nieces and nephews. Mr. Cheek will be laid to rest at Oxford Memorial Gardens with a private ceremony. A public memorial service will be announced in the following days. The family requests no flowers and that a donation be made in his name to your favorite charity, or to those in need.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
